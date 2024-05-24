Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (WDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on July 1st

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.148 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WDI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. 50,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,545. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13.

Insider Transactions at Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

In other news, Director Nisha Kumar purchased 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $90,013.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,463.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

