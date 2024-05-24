Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 1st

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EMD opened at $9.36 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.