Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:EHI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,802. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $7.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
