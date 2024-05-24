Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of HIX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.43. 32,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,690. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Fund II
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.