Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,043. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

