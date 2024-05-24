Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock remained flat at $11.54 during midday trading on Friday. 10,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,745. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

