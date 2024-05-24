Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 28th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 84.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WIA opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $8.52.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

