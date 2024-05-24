Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 28th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 51.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE WIW opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

