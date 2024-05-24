Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SBI stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

