Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 1st

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

SBI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,084. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.