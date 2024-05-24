Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of IGI opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

