Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 1st

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset Premier Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEA opened at $10.73 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

