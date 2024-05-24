William Patrick Bradley III Acquires 5,000 Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Stock

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) CFO William Patrick Bradley III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $27,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,465.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ZTR stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.34.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
