William Patrick Bradley III Acquires 5,000 Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Stock

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) CFO William Patrick Bradley III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $27,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,465.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTR. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,404,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after buying an additional 50,513 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 957,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 567,422 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1,432.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 611,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 571,391 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 51.8% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 204,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 261.8% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 333,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 241,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

