Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Director Ania Smith Sells 566 Shares

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.7 %

Wingstop stock opened at $381.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 135.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.67. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $400.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.79.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after buying an additional 531,880 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wingstop by 64.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,216,000 after acquiring an additional 422,727 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $103,899,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,520,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,423,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WING. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.39.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

