Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 469,364 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Wipro by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Wipro by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,908,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 390,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,368,000 after acquiring an additional 553,433 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Wipro by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,930,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 86,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.30.

WIT stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.86. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

