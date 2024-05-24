Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on July 20th

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.5475 per share on Saturday, July 20th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Xcel Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Xcel Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.2%.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $54.05 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

