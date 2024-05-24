Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Thomas Gad Sells 7,351 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $95,563.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,853. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Thomas Gad sold 25,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,233. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Y-mAbs Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.72 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 811,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 157,173 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 52,610 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YMAB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

