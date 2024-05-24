Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Director Acquires $496,000.00 in Stock

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $5.64 on Friday. Zura Bio Limited has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZURA. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the first quarter worth $1,157,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Zura Bio by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 244,000 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zura Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZURA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zura Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

