11,515 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

VIOV opened at $85.65 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $90.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

