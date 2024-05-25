11,668 Shares in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in ESAB in the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 154,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 202.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 46,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ESAB opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.22. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $114.77.

ESAB Increases Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.93 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $248,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,985 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on ESAB

ESAB Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.