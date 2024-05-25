14,805 Shares in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.09% of Clearwater Paper as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLW. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

