15,260 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,630,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

C3.ai Stock Up 0.4 %

AI stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.74.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. On average, analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.