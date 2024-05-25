20,716 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 505,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 93,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 498.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 226,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 188,754 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 119,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,721 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPRX. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

