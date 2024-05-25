25,841 Shares in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $774,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 807,055 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,281.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $774,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 807,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,501,281.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Moon purchased 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $166,732.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,567.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,852 shares of company stock worth $2,197,793. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of ERII opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $778.54 million, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $30.76.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 million. Analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

