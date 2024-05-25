26,978 Shares in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 11.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 557,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the third quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.1% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 312,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,127.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $216,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,127.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,428. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRDO opened at $23.34 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRDO. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

