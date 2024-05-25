2,919 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 52.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:LAD opened at $255.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.25. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.71 and a 1-year high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.55.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

