3,874 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARE opened at $118.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 474.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

