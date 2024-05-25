6,421 Shares in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Brink’s by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $101.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.17. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $63.79 and a 52 week high of $101.60.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

BCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

