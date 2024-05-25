6,838 Shares in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 513.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $563,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,225 shares of company stock worth $9,284,276. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Glaukos from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.55.

Glaukos Price Performance

NYSE GKOS opened at $108.87 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $113.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

