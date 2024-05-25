731,732 Shares in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 731,732 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $109,709,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.92% of Credicorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Credicorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,152,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,720,000 after acquiring an additional 99,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,898,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,945,000 after acquiring an additional 134,731 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,286,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,693,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,674,000 after acquiring an additional 117,102 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAP. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Credicorp Stock Up 1.3 %

BAP stock opened at $165.23 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $180.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.73 and a 200-day moving average of $155.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $9.4084 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.72%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

