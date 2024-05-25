7,995 Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,972,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill acquired 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.12 per share, with a total value of $47,024.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer now directly owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,211.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill bought 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.12 per share, with a total value of $47,024.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,211.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ole G. Rosgaard bought 4,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $315,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 42,934 shares of company stock worth $2,864,352 and have sold 6,000 shares worth $384,620. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Greif Stock Performance

GEF opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average is $64.62.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

