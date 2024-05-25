89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Down 6.6%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.34. 153,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,107,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETNB. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

89bio Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $800.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.03 and a quick ratio of 15.03.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in 89bio by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in 89bio by 349.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

