9,959 Shares in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 499.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $59.59.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

