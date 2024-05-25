AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Up 2.8%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) was up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 465,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,373,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABCL. Benchmark raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 410.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1,268.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 135,504 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 272,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 223,430 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 358,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

