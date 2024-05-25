Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Stake Lessened by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPLT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000.

Shares of PPLT opened at $94.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average is $85.79. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $77.68 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

