Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,531.40

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,531.40 ($19.46) and last traded at GBX 1,531.40 ($19.46), with a volume of 131271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,520 ($19.32).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,316.24 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,411.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,350.43. The company has a current ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

