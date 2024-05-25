Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (OTCMKTS:AVHNY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (OTCMKTS:AVHNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2253 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ackermans & Van Haaren’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Ackermans & Van Haaren Price Performance
AVHNY opened at $15.53 on Friday. Ackermans & Van Haaren has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53.
About Ackermans & Van Haaren
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ackermans & Van Haaren
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Ackermans & Van Haaren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ackermans & Van Haaren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.