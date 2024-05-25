Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 2.9%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $160.52 and last traded at $160.75. 36,682,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 67,677,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.70. The company has a market capitalization of $268.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,612 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,190,000 after buying an additional 2,982,704 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.