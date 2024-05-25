Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.13

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$46.13 and last traded at C$46.13, with a volume of 10048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.22.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AFN

Ag Growth International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of C$885.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.12.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.34). Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of C$314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 6.069281 earnings per share for the current year.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.