AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AGCO by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $625,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in AGCO by 22.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,166,000 after buying an additional 29,490 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO opened at $106.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $140.46.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.