agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Down 6.2%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.62. 996,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,378,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

agilon health Stock Up 7.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,311 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in agilon health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,510,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,501,000 after buying an additional 1,191,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,582,000 after buying an additional 371,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in agilon health by 84.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,207,000 after buying an additional 9,263,296 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

