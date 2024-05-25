Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Air T Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of AIRTP stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. Air T has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $23.87.
About Air T
