Ajay Sabherwal Sells 596 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,579.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $220.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.10. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.81 and a 52 week high of $232.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.33.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,247,000 after purchasing an additional 149,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,112,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,501,000 after acquiring an additional 44,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,307,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

