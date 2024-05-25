Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Plans Dividend of $0.45 (NYSEARCA:AMJB)

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4535 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMJB stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $31.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,479 shares of company stock valued at $45,947,856.

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

