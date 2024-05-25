Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Altius Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $16.87.
Altius Minerals Company Profile
