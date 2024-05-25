ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 976,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 447,795 shares.The stock last traded at $15.09 and had previously closed at $15.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALXO

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 628,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,202.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 628,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,202.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 330,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,265,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $986,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ALX Oncology by 445.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.