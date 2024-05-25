Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 0.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $182.21 and last traded at $182.96. Approximately 9,517,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 43,082,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.13.

Specifically, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,894 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,909. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.