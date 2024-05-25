American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

American Resources stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. American Resources has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.16.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. American Resources had a negative net margin of 179.75% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Resources stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources Co. ( NASDAQ:AREC Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

