American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
American Resources stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. American Resources has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.16.
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. American Resources had a negative net margin of 179.75% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.
