American Tower Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
American Tower has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years. American Tower has a payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.
American Tower Stock Performance
NYSE:AMT opened at $185.91 on Friday. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.08. The company has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.
Insider Transactions at American Tower
In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,264 shares of company stock worth $3,458,757. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
