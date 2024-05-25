American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMWD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Woodmark

American Woodmark Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $89.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.73. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 67.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1,230.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.